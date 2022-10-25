REBusinessOnline

Fairfield Sells Columbia Ridge Apartments in Portland for $36.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

PORTLAND, ORE. — Fairfield Columbia Ridge LLC, an affiliate of San Diego-based Fairfield Residential, has completed the disposition of Columbia Ridge Apartments, a multifamily community in Northeast Portland. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $36.2 million.

Located at 15910 NE Sandy Blvd., the property comprises 35 two- and three-story buildings on 9.9 acres. Built in 1990, Columbia Ridge offers 144 two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 940 square feet. Units offer in-unit washers/dryers, private patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, pool, resident clubhouse, three playgrounds and a basketball court.

Josh McDonald, Joe Nydahl and Phil Oester of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

