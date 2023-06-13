Fairgrounds World’s Fair Opens at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Fairgrounds World’s Fair, a café and food concept from Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea, has opened at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. The café features 137 seats as well as an outdoor patio with an additional 45 seats. The 5,743-square-foot space is equipped with a full-service kitchen, food and bakery program, cocktail bar and grab-and-go offerings. Fairgrounds offers a selection of craft coffee, tea varieties, cold brews, lattes and sparkling beverages.

Designed by Barker/Nestor Architecture and Design with input from Wight & Co. Architects and npz studio+, the space also features a foosball table and other games. Fairgrounds, which maintains 10 locations across the country, is operated and managed by Infuse Hospitality. Bell Works Chicagoland is the redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate campus undertaken by Inspired by Somerset Development.