Thursday, October 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingKentuckyMultifamilySoutheast

Fairstead Acquires Majority Stake in 503-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Louisville

by John Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY. — New York City-based Aaffordable housing developer and operator Fairstead has acquired a general partner interest in City View Park, an affordable housing community in Louisville. Via the partnership, Fairstead will assume the role of owner and property manager.

The community includes 72 one-bedroom, 221 two-bedroom, 179 three-bedroom and 31 four-bedroom residences. Of the 503 total units, 468 are supported by Section 8 contracts, and all homes are governed by Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) affordability restrictions, reserved for residents earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).

City View Park was built in the early 1970s and renovated in 2021. Fairstead owns approximately 26,000 apartments across 28 states.

You may also like

Crescent Communities Sells 500,000 SF Industrial Property in...

Eastham Capital, Merion Realty Partners Sell Tallahassee Apartments...

Continental Realty Signs Golf Galaxy to 20,000 SF...

Trader Joe’s Opens New Store at The Avenue...

Karlin Real Estate Buys 299-Unit Apartment Building in...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 158-Unit Apartment Complex in...

MAG Capital Partners Buys 37,000 SF Industrial Facility...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $10M Sale of Metro...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 76,701 SF Medical Office...