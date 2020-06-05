REBusinessOnline

Fairstead Acquires Seniors Housing Community in South Florida for $29.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Fairstead plans to upgrade the property, including new kitchens, baths, flooring, windows and air conditioning units. The New York City-based buyer also plans to upgrade the landscaping, community room and other existing amenities.

SUNRISE, FLA. — Fairstead has acquired Federation Sunrise Apartments, a 123-unit seniors housing community in Sunrise, for $29.5 million. Fairstead plans to upgrade the property, including new kitchens, baths, flooring, windows and air conditioning units. The New York City-based buyer also plans to upgrade the landscaping, community room and other existing amenities. The community is located at 5010 N. Nob Hill Road, 13 miles west of downtown Fort Lauderdale. The Housing Finance Authority of Broward County provided the buyer with federal low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt bonds for the acquisition. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Conferences
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  