Fairstead Announces $242M Acquisition, Rehabilitation of Houston Affordable Housing Property

HOUSTON — Fairstead, an affordable housing owner-operator based in New York City, has announced the $242 million acquisition and rehabilitation of Haverstock Hills, a 700-unit affordable housing property in Houston’s East Aldine neighborhood. Haverstock Hills comprises 44 two-and three-story buildings on a 22-acre site. Residences include a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all of which are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Fairstead plans to upgrade unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas, as well as enhance the amenities via an updated clubhouse, outdoor playground, laundry facilities and a business center. Fairstead will also invest in new safety and security measures across the property. Rainbow Housing Corp. will continue to provide onsite social services for residences of Haverstock Hills.