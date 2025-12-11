Thursday, December 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Fairstead Announces $242M Acquisition, Rehabilitation of Houston Affordable Housing Property

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Fairstead, an affordable housing owner-operator based in New York City, has announced the $242 million acquisition and rehabilitation of Haverstock Hills, a 700-unit affordable housing property in Houston’s East Aldine neighborhood. Haverstock Hills comprises 44 two-and three-story buildings on a 22-acre site. Residences include a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all of which are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Fairstead plans to upgrade unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas, as well as enhance the amenities via an updated clubhouse, outdoor playground, laundry facilities and a business center. Fairstead will also invest in new safety and security measures across the property. Rainbow Housing Corp. will continue to provide onsite social services for residences of Haverstock Hills.

You may also like

Trammell Crow, PGIM Break Ground on 316,333 SF...

Anthem Begins Construction on 296-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Layne’s Chicken Fingers to Open 44 New Restaurants...

Wan Bridge Underway on 218-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in...

BlueGate Partners Arranges $104M in Financing for Apartment...

Gilbane to Develop 266-Unit Affordable Housing Project in...

HarborPoint Residential Buys Apartment Complex in Metuchen, New...

Diversified Partners to Develop 120,000 SF Retail Project...

Crescent Communities to Develop 303-Unit Apartment Community at...