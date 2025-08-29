Fairstead Buys Dallas Affordable Housing Property, Plans $24M Renovation

DALLAS — Fairstead, a New York-based affordable housing owner-operator, has acquired Royal Crest, a 167-unit complex in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, with plans to undertake a $24 million renovation. Built in 1969, Royal Crest consists of 12 buildings that house 16 one-bedroom units, 120 two-bedroom residences and 31 three-bedroom apartments. Units are reserved for households earning between 50 and 60 percent of the area median income. Renovations will include an overhaul of common areas, unit interiors, building exteriors and mechanical systems. New amenities will include a clubhouse, dedicated resident services office, laundry facilities and a community room. Capital One provided financing for the renovation, which is expected to be complete next fall. Hudson Housing Capital is the tax credit equity syndicator