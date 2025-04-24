Fairstead Invests $10M for Renovation of Affordable Housing Community in Chesapeake, Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Fairstead has invested nearly $10 million for the renovation of Peaceful Village Apartments, a 65-unit affordable housing community located at 3000 Welcome Road in Chesapeake. Fairstead is partnering with the Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which manages the community, for the renovation through HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program.

The overhaul will include new energy-efficient appliances, renovated kitchens, new exterior siding and the construction of a new community center. All renovations are expected to be complete by fall 2026. Built in 1995, Peaceful Village offers a mix of three- and four-bedroom townhomes reserved for households earning below $32,000 annually to $63,900 (60 percent of the area median income). Capital partners on the renovation include Berkadia, Freddie Mac, U.S. Bank and Woodforest Bank.