REBusinessOnline

Fairstead, LIHC Investment Group Buy 691-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Portfolio in Newark

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Seniors Housing

NEWARK, N.J. — Fairstead, an investment firm with three offices along the East Coast, and Maine-based LIHC Investment Group have purchased the 691-unit Essex Plaza seniors affordable housing portfolio in Newark. The portfolio consists of 13 buildings. The partnership plans to invest in capital improvements, including the enhancement of the portfolio’s proptech features, sustainability and community programming. Information about income restrictions for the portfolio was not released. Dane Global represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

