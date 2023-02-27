REBusinessOnline

Fairstead to Undertake $25M Renovation of Houston Affordable Housing Complex

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Fairstead, an investment firm with three offices along the East Coast, will undertake a $25 million renovation of Coppertree Village Apartments, a 324-unit affordable housing complex in Houston. Matt Napoleon and Joseph Mandeville of Berkadia arranged construction financing for the project, and R4 Capital provided tax credit equity. Renovations will include new kitchens, bathrooms, windows and flooring to all units, as well as upgrades to the HVAC systems, roofing, siding and staircases of the buildings themselves. Lastly, the project team will add a new playground and community garden and redevelop the existing amenity building to support a computer lab, demonstration kitchen and a library.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  