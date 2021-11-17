Fairway, Pope & Land Acquire Brookwood Office Center in Birmingham for $55M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Office, Southeast

Built in 2007, Brookwood Office Center is fully-occupied and is anchored by Kinder Morgan, a Houston-based energy infrastructure company.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — A partnership between Birmingham-based Fairway Investments LLC and Atlanta-based Pope & Land Enterprises Inc. has acquired Brookwood Office Center, an office building located in Birmingham spanning nearly 170,000 square feet. Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. sold the property to the partnership for $55 million.

Built in 2007, Brookwood Office Center is fully-occupied and is anchored by Kinder Morgan, a Houston-based energy infrastructure company. Other tenants include Surgical Care Affiliates, an outpatient surgery provider; Merrill Lynch, a financial services firm; and PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC), a financial consulting firm. The property also houses two storefronts including O’Henry’s Coffees and JoS.A.Bank. The property has 896 total parking spots. Colliers will retain property management and leasing under the new ownership.

Located at 569 Brookwood Village, the office building is situated adjacent to the Brookwood Village Mall and Macy’s. The property is also located near retailers such as The Fresh Market grocery store, Verizon Wireless, Target, Dunkin’ and Five Guys.

Fairway Investments and Pope & Land have worked together for more than 20 years on projects to develop and enhance commercial real estate throughout the Southeast.