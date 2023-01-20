REBusinessOnline

Fairway Purchases 64,441 SF Shopping Center in Tampa Suburb

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Publix anchors Livingston Market Place in Lutz, Fla., which was fully occupied at the time of sale.

LUTZ, FLA. — Birmingham, Ala.-based Fairway Investments has acquired Livingston Market Place, a 64,441-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Tampa suburb of Lutz. Situated on 32.8 acres at 2701-2801 E. County Line Road, the property is anchored by Publix. Other tenants at the center, which was completed in 2022 and fully leased at the time of sale, include Heartland Dental, Papa John’s, Prime Barber and 40 Thieves Irish Pub. Bryan Belk and John Tennant of Franklin Street arranged the sale on behalf of the seller/developer, a partnership between Tampa-based Dunphy Development and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. The sales price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  