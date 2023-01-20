Fairway Purchases 64,441 SF Shopping Center in Tampa Suburb

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Publix anchors Livingston Market Place in Lutz, Fla., which was fully occupied at the time of sale.

LUTZ, FLA. — Birmingham, Ala.-based Fairway Investments has acquired Livingston Market Place, a 64,441-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Tampa suburb of Lutz. Situated on 32.8 acres at 2701-2801 E. County Line Road, the property is anchored by Publix. Other tenants at the center, which was completed in 2022 and fully leased at the time of sale, include Heartland Dental, Papa John’s, Prime Barber and 40 Thieves Irish Pub. Bryan Belk and John Tennant of Franklin Street arranged the sale on behalf of the seller/developer, a partnership between Tampa-based Dunphy Development and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. The sales price was not disclosed.