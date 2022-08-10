REBusinessOnline

Fairway, Triad Properties to Develop 2 MSF Industrial Park in Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Industrial, Southeast

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Fairway Investments and Triad Properties have formed a joint venture for the development of Huntsville West Industrial Park, a 2 million-square-foot industrial park located on Greenbrier Parkway in Huntsville. The 135-acre distribution and warehouse project will be situated near I-65/I-565, as well at the $2.3 billion Mazda-Toyota plant and distribution centers leased to Amazon, Vuteq and Target. The Fairway-Triad joint venture has closed on the land purchase and is implementing its pre-development plan for the industrial park. Building sizes will range from 250,000 to 400,000 square feet, with the site plan offering the capability to develop a 650,000-square-foot bulk distribution facility. Early this fall, Fairway and Triad plan to begin infrastructure work along with the construction of a 385,000-square-foot facility that will feature 32-foot minimum clear heights, 60-foot speed bays, ESFR sprinklers, a 185-foot minimum truck court depth and auto and trailer parking.

