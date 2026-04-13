Monday, April 13, 2026
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DevelopmentIndianaIndustrialMidwest

Faith Technologies Expands in Indiana with 500,000 SF Manufacturing Facility

by Kristin Harlow

PITTSBORO, IND. — Faith Technologies Inc. (FTI) is expanding to Pittsboro, about 30 miles northwest of Indiana, and has begun construction on a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility within Opus’ Pittsboro Commerce Center. FTI delivers solutions in engineering, construction, manufacturing and clean energy. The new Pittsboro facility will support FTI’s Excellerate brand, which specializes in modular electrical assemblies and energy solutions. The project will create more than 200 skilled manufacturing and electrical jobs.

Pittsboro Commerce Center is a new 170-acre industrial development planned by Opus that is located near I-74. Opus sold 47 acres to FTI and is currently completing site infrastructure, including grading, access roads and utilities. FTI is serving as general contractor for its facility, which marks the first building within the development. Opus plans to build out the remainder of the project in phases.

The State of Indiana and Hendricks County provided incentive-based tax credits through the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and a property tax abatement through Hendricks County based on FTI’s expected impact on economic growth and job creation in Pittsboro and the surrounding region.

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