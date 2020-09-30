Falcon Pacific Builders Completes 50-Unit Apartment Building in Queens

Falcon Pacific Builders' new apartment building in Queens includes 7,200 square feet of commercial space.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based construction firm Falcon Pacific Builders has completed a 50-unit apartment building at 28-16 21st St. in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. Architect Mark Markowitz designed the seven-story building, and The Saab Family LP developed it. The building’s total footprint is 45,498 square feet, with 7,200 square feet reserved for commercial usage. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, with 20 percent of the units designated as affordable.