Falcon Pacific Completes Lobby Renovations at 180,000 SF Office Building in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Falcon Pacific Builders has completed renovations of the lobby at 83 Maiden Lane, a 180,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan. The project added a new reception desk, turnstiles and building card access system, as well as LED lighting and a new digital camera system throughout. Nonprofit organization AHRC New York City owns the building, where it houses its headquarters. Helmsley Spear leases and manages the property. Architecture firm EVN designed the project.

