Momentum Blanding in Jacksonville features 240 apartments, as well as a resort-style swimming pool and a clubhouse.
Falcone Begins Leasing 240-Unit Momentum Blanding Apartments in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Falcone Group has begun leasing Momentum Blanding, a 240-unit apartment development located at 6136 Blanding Blvd. in Jacksonville’s Westside neighborhood. The $50 million property will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring open-concept layouts. Monthly rental rates are expected to start from the $1,300s for one-bedroom units.

Amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse with a game room, business center, coffee bar, resident lounge, yoga studio, fitness center, playground and a pet park. Falcone Group expects initial move-ins to begin in September, with preleasing incentives including up to three months of free rent for early residents.

Construction is scheduled for completion in early 2026. Falcone has tapped Rentyl Apartments & Homes to oversee leasing and property management at Momentum Blanding.

