FalconEye Ventures Acquires 755,000 SF Scottsdale Quarter Mixed-Use Project in Arizona, Plans $100M in Improvements

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — FalconEye Ventures has purchased Scottsdale Quarter, an open-air mixed-use development in Scottsdale, for an undisclosed price. The asset offers 755,000 square feet of retail, dining and office space. Current tenants include Apple, Restoration Hardware, lululemon, Jenni Kayne, Veronica Beard, Dominick’s Steakhouse and True Food Kitchen.

As part of the acquisition, FalconEye plans to implement a $100 million capital improvement program to the property. The program will focus on tenant curation, infrastructure enhancements and experiential retail concepts designed to differentiate the property. Implementation is scheduled to commence in late 2025, with phased execution designed to minimize operational disruption to existing tenants.

FalconEye has retained Vestar to be a strategic partner and oversee operations at the property. FalconEye is a real estate investment company founded by tech entrepreneur George Kurtz in 2020.