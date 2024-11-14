Thursday, November 14, 2024
North Carolina

Fallon Begins Construction on 234-Unit Colwick Apartments in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Fallon Co., along with locally based general contractor Edifice Construction, has broken ground on The Colwick, a 234-unit apartment community in Charlotte’s Cotswold neighborhood. The property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Designed by Axiom Architecture, The Colwick’s amenities will feature a coworking lounge with video conferencing rooms, resort-style saltwater pool, onsite pet spa and dog park, fitness center with a private yoga studio, outdoor grill stations and a pizza oven, bike storage, garden courtyard with activity lawn and fireside lounge, resident lounge and game room, golf simulator and an outdoor gaming lawn with bistro lighting.

Santander Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project, which is set for completion in late 2026.

