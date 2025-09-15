Monday, September 15, 2025
FallTech is expanding its operations to a 6,432-square-foot industrial facility at 1414 S. Alameda St. in Compton, Calif.
FallTech Acquires 6,432 SF Industrial Property in Compton, California

by Amy Works

COMPTON, CALIF. — FallTech has purchased an industrial building located at 1414 S. Alameda St. in Compton from Accurate Glass & Mirror Corp. for $1.5 million. Situated on a 9,269-square-foot site, the 6,432-square-foot property features one ground-level door and a clear height of 14 feet. FallTech, which makes fall protection, will use the property to expand its operations. Scott Anderson of The Klabin Co. represented the seller, while Matt Stringfellow of The Klabin Co. represented the buyer in the transaction.

