FAMH Group Acquires The BW Apartment Property in Los Angeles for $58.1M

LOS ANGELES — FAMH Group Ltd. has acquired The BW, a multifamily property located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, from California Landmark Group for $58.1 million, or $744,872 per unit. Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Completed in 2013, The BW features 78 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, deep soaking tubs, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling double-pane windows. The property also offers 2,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a rooftop lounge with Jacuzzi, a fitness center, business center, electric vehicle charging stations and onsite garage parking.