Friday, April 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-BW-Apts-Los-Angeles-CA.jpg
Located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, The BW features 78 apartments and 2,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space. (Image courtesy of California Landmark Group)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

FAMH Group Acquires The BW Apartment Property in Los Angeles for $58.1M

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — FAMH Group Ltd. has acquired The BW, a multifamily property located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, from California Landmark Group for $58.1 million, or $744,872 per unit. Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Completed in 2013, The BW features 78 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, deep soaking tubs, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling double-pane windows. The property also offers 2,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a rooftop lounge with Jacuzzi, a fitness center, business center, electric vehicle charging stations and onsite garage parking.

You may also like

ATLAS Capital Partners, Hawkins Development Buy 38 Acres...

Gantry Secures $25M in Refinancing for Seniors Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 101-Room Sleep...

LaTerra Development Sells 28-Unit Charlie La Mirada Multifamily...

MBG Nears Completion of 144-Unit Luxury Apartment Project...

Eastham Capital, Bender Cos. Acquire 258-Unit Multifamily Community...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $3.6M Acquisition Loan for...

Sunrise Realty Trust Provides $46.5M in Financing for...

Trademark to Develop 321-Unit Multifamily Project in Fort...