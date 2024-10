STRATFORD, CONN. — Family Care Visiting Nurses has renewed its 10,124-square-foot office lease in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Stratford. The home-based health services provider will remain at the 42,000-square-foot building at 999 Oronoque Lane for an unspecified period of time. Bruce Wettenstein of locally based brokerage firm Vidal/Wettenstein represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.