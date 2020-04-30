REBusinessOnline

Family Dollar Expands Retail Lease to 10,000 SF in Plainfield, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Family Dollar has expanded its retail lease to 10,000 square feet in Plainfield, a southwestern suburb of New York City. The retailer previously leased 6,000 square feet in a building located at 227 E. Front St. and will expand by an additional 4,000 square feet into the adjacent former furniture store. Family Dollar also plans to remodel its original space. Danielle Brunelli and Pete Nicholson of R.J. Brunelli & Co. represented Family Dollar in the lease negotiations. The landlord was undisclosed.

