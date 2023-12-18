Monday, December 18, 2023
Family Health Centers Purchases 20,987 SF Retail Building in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Family Health Centers has acquired a retail property, located at 4650 Mission Bay Drive in San Diego, from an undisclosed seller for $11 million.

Located on the corner of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, the two-story building features 20,987 square feet of retail space. The building was built in 1977 on a 1.7-acre lot.

Reg Kobzi, Michael Peterson, Joel Wilson and Rosie Cooper of CBRE represented the seller, while Kelly Moriarty and Chris Ross of JLL represented the buyer in the deal.

