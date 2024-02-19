Monday, February 19, 2024
Located in Burien, Wash., Stratford Square features 32 apartments.
Family Operator Buys 32-Unit Stratford Square Apartments in Burien, Washington for $7.3M

by Amy Works

BURIEN, WASH. — Stratford Square LLC has completed the disposition of Stratford Square Apartments, a 32-unit multifamily property in Burien, approximately 10 miles south of Seattle. A local family operator acquired the asset for $7.3 million.

Located at 12707-12733 13th Lane SW, Stratford Square Apartments features three three-story, garden-style buildings, each offering eight two-bedroom/1.5-bath units approximately 1,000 square feet in size, and four duplexes with two-bedroom/1.5-bath townhome-style units featuring parking garages.

Originally built in 1988, the property offers covered and uncovered on-site parking, in-unit washers/dryers, dishwashers, fireplaces and balconies in most units.

Jacob Odegard, Dan Chhan, Tim McKay, Dylan Roeter and Matt Kemper of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, while Jon Breiner and Nick Hemming of Paragon Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.

