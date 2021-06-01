Fanatics, Paris Saint-Germain Open First Standalone European Soccer Club Retail Location in Los Angeles

Paris Saint-Germain store in Westfield Century City in Los Angeles is the first retail store of the sports club in the United States.

LOS ANGELES — Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), one of the top soccer teams in the world, has opened a permanent retail store within Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles.

In partnership with apparel retailer Fanatics, the sports club is expanding its global retail presence with several new stores in key international markets, beginning with the Los Angeles location. The store openings form part of a 10-year retail and merchandising deal signed between PSG and Fanatics in 2020.

Fanatics, which is part owner of Lids, will tap into Lids’ physical retail experience to open and operate the new Westfield store.