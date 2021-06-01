REBusinessOnline

Fanatics, Paris Saint-Germain Open First Standalone European Soccer Club Retail Location in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Company News, Development, Retail, Western

PSG-LA-CA

Paris Saint-Germain store in Westfield Century City in Los Angeles is the first retail store of the sports club in the United States.

LOS ANGELES — Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), one of the top soccer teams in the world, has opened a permanent retail store within Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles.

In partnership with apparel retailer Fanatics, the sports club is expanding its global retail presence with several new stores in key international markets, beginning with the Los Angeles location. The store openings form part of a 10-year retail and merchandising deal signed between PSG and Fanatics in 2020.

Fanatics, which is part owner of Lids, will tap into Lids’ physical retail experience to open and operate the new Westfield store.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews