FanDuel Opens 68,000 SF Office at Ponce City Market in Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

FanDuel's 68,000-square-foot space occupies the third floor and houses its software engineering, product development, user experience and user interface teams. Pictured is the gaming zone that features a 12-foot video wall. (Photo courtesy of Jamestown)

ATLANTA — FanDuel, a sports-tech entertainment firm known for its fantasy sports leagues, has opened its new offices at Ponce City Market, a mixed-use development in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward district. The company’s 68,000-square-foot space occupies the third floor and houses its software engineering, product development, user experience and user interface teams.

The new office space features a mock sportsbook that tests FanDuel’s latest retail products; desk pods that support focused sprints and quick collaborations; and virtual scrum areas that allow digital whiteboarding concurrently across office locations. The heart of the office, the café and gaming zone, features a 12-foot video wall and a rotating selection of beer taps with beers made in Georgia that are selected by employees.

FanDuel plans to grow its Atlanta-based workforce to approximately 900 colleagues over the next five years across 22 types of work settings. The company signed the lease last summer with Jamestown, the Atlanta-based owner of Ponce City Market.

