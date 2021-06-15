FanDuel Selects Ponce City Market in Atlanta for New 68,000 SF Office

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Office, Southeast

FanDuel plans to grow its Atlanta-based workforce to approximately 900 colleagues over the next five years. These staffers will be housed in a 68,000-square-foot space on the third floor.

ATLANTA — FanDuel Group, a fantasy sports betting and entertainment company, plans to open a new technology office within Ponce City Market in Atlanta. The New York-based company selected the historic development in the city’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood as the new technology hub for its software engineering, product development, user experience and user interface teams. The company plans to grow its Atlanta-based workforce to approximately 900 colleagues over the next five years. These staffers will be housed in a 68,000-square-foot space on the third floor.

FanDuel workers will enjoy Ponce City Market’s onsite amenities, including a food court, shops, direct access to the Atlanta Beltline, proximity to an urban Kroger grocery store, furnished corporate apartments, bike storage, fitness options and child daycare.

The owner/developer of Ponce City Market, Jamestown, recently unveiled new plans to include 500,000 square feet of new development and neighborhood amenities at Ponce City Market. The new uses include an office building, outdoor courtyard surrounded by 38,000 square feet of shopping and dining and more than 400 units in a new hospitality living concept.