NEEDHAM, MASS. — Fantini & Gorga, a mortgage banking firm based in metro Boston, has arranged $10 million in acquisition financing for a portfolio of four retail properties occupied by Walgreens in the Northeast. Three of the properties are located in Massachusetts, and the fourth is in New York. Casimir Groblewski and Colin Monahan of Fantini & Gorga arranged the debt through multiple banks on behalf of the borrower, Union Station LP, which acquired the portfolio via a 1031 exchange.