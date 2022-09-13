REBusinessOnline

Fantini & Gorga Arranges $12.5M in Financing for Metro Boston Retail Property

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Locally based mortgage banking firm Fantini & Gorga has arranged $12.5 million in financing for One Wheeler Road, a 22,000-square-foot retail property located on the northern outskirts of Boston in Burlington. The undisclosed borrower will use the proceeds to redevelop One Wheeler Road and rebrand the property as Gateway Burlington. Casimir Groblewski and Colin Monahan of Fantini & Gorga placed the debt through a direct lender that also requested anonymity. Construction is underway and expected to be complete before the end of the year.

