REBusinessOnline

Fantini & Gorga Arranges $13M Loan for Refinancing of Boston Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

BOSTON — Locally based mortgage banking firm Fantini & Gorga has arranged a $13 million loan for the refinancing of The Berkeley Building, a historic office and retail property in Boston’s Back Bay area. The building was originally constructed in 1906. Wayne Clough and Colin Monahan of Fantini & Gorga arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Lincoln Financial Group. The sponsor, Boston-based A.W. Perry Inc., will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  