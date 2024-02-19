Fantini & Gorga Arranges $3.3M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Project in Warwick, Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. — Fantini & Gorga, a mortgage banking firm based in metro Boston, has arranged a $3.3 million bridge loan for a 210-unit multifamily project in Warwick, located just south of Providence. The site currently serves as a parking lot, and the borrower, Skydra Development, plans to construct a four-story building with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Casimir Groblewski and Colin Monahan of Fantini & Gorga arranged the debt through an undisclosed, Connecticut-based bridge lender on behalf of Skydra Development.