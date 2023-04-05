Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wakefield-Vista
Wakefield Vista totals 114 units. The property was built in 2011-2012.
Fantini & Gorga Arranges $30.6M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Wakefield, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WAKEFIELD, MASS. — Locally based mortgage banking firm Fantini & Gorga has arranged a $30.6 million acquisition loan for Wakefield Vista, a 114-unit multifamily property located on the northern outskirts of Boston. Built in 2011-2012, the complex consists of two residential buildings and a clubhouse on a 4.2-acre site. Casimir Groblewski and Colin Monahan of Fantini & Gorga arranged the loan through an undisclosed, Massachusetts-based lender. The borrower was an also an undisclosed, Massachusetts-based entity.

