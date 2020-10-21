Fantini & Gorga Arranges Two Loans Totaling $10.8M for Commercial Assets in Dover, New Hampshire

DOVER, N.H. — Boston-based mortgage banking firm Fantini & Gorga has arranged two loans totaling $10.8 million for the refinancing of a pair of commercial assets in Dover, located near the Maine-New Hampshire border. The first property is a 32-unit apartment building with 9,000 square feet of commercial space that was built in 2015. The second asset is a historic building constructed in the late 1800s that features 24 commercial units and 21 residential units. Derek Columbe and Lindsay Feig of Fantini & Gorga placed the loans through a regional bank on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.