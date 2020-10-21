REBusinessOnline

Fantini & Gorga Arranges Two Loans Totaling $10.8M for Commercial Assets in Dover, New Hampshire

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Hampshire, Northeast, Office

DOVER, N.H. — Boston-based mortgage banking firm Fantini & Gorga has arranged two loans totaling $10.8 million for the refinancing of a pair of commercial assets in Dover, located near the Maine-New Hampshire border. The first property is a 32-unit apartment building with 9,000 square feet of commercial space that was built in 2015. The second asset is a historic building constructed in the late 1800s that features 24 commercial units and 21 residential units. Derek Columbe and Lindsay Feig of Fantini & Gorga placed the loans through a regional bank on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  