Fantini & Gorga Places $17M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Spanish Trace Apartments in Weymouth totals 87 units.

WEYMOUTH, MASS. — Boston-based mortgage banking firm Fantini & Gorga has placed a $17 million loan for the refinancing of Spanish Trace, an 87-unit apartment complex in Weymouth, about 15 miles south of downtown Boston. Casimir Groblewski of Fantini & Gorga placed the loan with an undisclosed, New England-based bank. The borrower was a Massachusetts-based, family-owned development and management firm doing business as Spanish Trace LLC.