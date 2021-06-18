Fantini & Gorga Places $5.2M Perm Loan for Multifamily Building Near Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Locally based mortgage banking firm Fantini & Gorga has placed $5.2 million in permanent financing for a 31-unit multifamily building located at 1558 Massachusetts Ave. in the Harvard Square area of Cambridge. The five-story building was originally constructed in the 1920s and sits directly across the street from Harvard Law School. Eastern Mortgage Capital provided the loan, which was structured with a 35-year term and a fixed interest rate. The borrower was not disclosed.