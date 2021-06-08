REBusinessOnline

Farbman Group Brokers Sale of 480,000 SF Office Portfolio in Southeast Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

Pictured is Laurel Office Park in Livonia, Mich.

SOUTHFIELD, LIVONIA AND FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — Farbman Group has brokered the sale of a 480,000-square-foot office portfolio in Southeast Michigan for an undisclosed price. The portfolio includes Oak Hollow Gateway and Centrum Office Center in Southfield; Laurel Office Park in Livonia; and Drake Pointe Office Building in Farmington Hills. Bill Bubniak, Alis Manoogian and Mario Giglio III of Farbman represented the seller, Promanas. A New York-based real estate investment firm was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews