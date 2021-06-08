Farbman Group Brokers Sale of 480,000 SF Office Portfolio in Southeast Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, LIVONIA AND FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — Farbman Group has brokered the sale of a 480,000-square-foot office portfolio in Southeast Michigan for an undisclosed price. The portfolio includes Oak Hollow Gateway and Centrum Office Center in Southfield; Laurel Office Park in Livonia; and Drake Pointe Office Building in Farmington Hills. Bill Bubniak, Alis Manoogian and Mario Giglio III of Farbman represented the seller, Promanas. A New York-based real estate investment firm was the buyer.
