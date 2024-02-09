Farbman Group Brokers Sale of Former Sportsmen’s Den Restaurant Building in Riverview, Michigan

RIVERVIEW, MICH. — Farbman Group has brokered the sale of the former Sportsmen’s Den restaurant building in Riverview, a southern suburb of Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 15001 Sibley Road, the Sportsmen’s Den had been operated by the Orlando family for more than four decades. The 24,250-square-foot property, which includes a banquet hall, was listed for sale after previous owner, Joe Orlando, announced his retirement last year. The restaurant catered for the Detroit Tigers from 1982 to 2009. Local restaurateur Jeremy Syrocki was the buyer. Syrocki owns numerous restaurants such as Truago, Mamacitas, Rocky’s Roadhouse, Major Biddle’s and Lloyds. Nanci Tarpley of Farbman brokered the sale.