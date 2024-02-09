Friday, February 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The 24,250-square-foot property, which includes a banquet hall, sold to a local restaurateur.
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestRestaurantRetail

Farbman Group Brokers Sale of Former Sportsmen’s Den Restaurant Building in Riverview, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

RIVERVIEW, MICH. — Farbman Group has brokered the sale of the former Sportsmen’s Den restaurant building in Riverview, a southern suburb of Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 15001 Sibley Road, the Sportsmen’s Den had been operated by the Orlando family for more than four decades. The 24,250-square-foot property, which includes a banquet hall, was listed for sale after previous owner, Joe Orlando, announced his retirement last year. The restaurant catered for the Detroit Tigers from 1982 to 2009. Local restaurateur Jeremy Syrocki was the buyer. Syrocki owns numerous restaurants such as Truago, Mamacitas, Rocky’s Roadhouse, Major Biddle’s and Lloyds. Nanci Tarpley of Farbman brokered the sale.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $9.9M Sale of Industrial...

Interra Realty Brokers $1.4M Sale of Apartment Building...

Sunstone Two Tree Buys Houston Apartment Community for...

2GR Equity, SHOP Development Acquire 177,000 SF Shopping...

Partners Capital Purchases 107-Room Hilton Garden Inn Hotel...

The Parking Spot Acquires Park ’N Fly

Eastham Capital, Artisan Capital Group Purchase Multifamily Property...

Six New Retailers to Open at Easton Town...

BWE Arranges $19.7M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Portfolio...