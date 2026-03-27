Friday, March 27, 2026
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MichiganMidwest

Farbman Group Expands Family of Organizations with ClimateGuard Pro

by Kristin Harlow

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — Farbman Group has expanded its family of organizations with ClimateGuard Pro, a new temperature and environmental monitoring solution. ClimateGuard Pro was created to protect buildings, prevent emergencies and enhance operations by helping identify areas of risk, monitor temperatures during winters or heavy summer rains, detect potential liquid infiltration in office suites and protect pipes from bursting.

Farbman Group has appointed Jordan Valasek, senior vice president and director of property management, to lead ClimateGuard Pro sales. The company started within the Farbman Group property-managed portfolio and is expanding outside the firm’s managed properties to buildings throughout the Midwest. ClimateGuard Pro joins Farbman Group’s broader family of organizations, including Apex Mechanical Solutions, Huntington Construction, NAI Farbman, Huntington Maintenance and more.

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