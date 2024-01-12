Friday, January 12, 2024
The 93,000-square-foot office building is located at 31700 Middle Belt Road.
Farbman Group, Healthrise to Relocate Headquarters in Southfield, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Farbman Group and Healthrise are both relocating their headquarters to a 93,000-square-foot office building located at 31700 Middle Belt Road in Southfield. Yamasaki designed the Class A building, which features underground parking, large floorplates and a campus-like setting. Farbman, a full-service real estate firm currently headquartered at 28400 Northwestern Highway in Southfield, will relocate in the spring or summer of this year. The relocation includes its sister companies Huntington Construction, FarbNET, Medical Real Estate Solutions, Huntington Maintenance Co. and Apex Mechanical Solutions. Healthrise provides IT services for electronic health record implementations, worker performance management and revenue cycle management.

