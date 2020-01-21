REBusinessOnline

Farbman Group Launches Chicago-Based Net Lease Division

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — NAI Farbman Group, a full-service real estate company based in Southfield, Michigan, has launched FarbNET, a new metro Chicago-based division focused on selling net lease assets. National commercial real estate expert Mark Lewensohn leads the division, which focuses on the office, industrial, healthcare and retail sectors. The FarbNET office is located at 40 Skokie Blvd. in Northbrook. The decision to open a net lease division was based on “significant growth occurring in the net lease investment space,” says CEO Andrew Farbman.

