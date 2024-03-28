Farbman Group Launches Student Housing Platform, Campusville

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Southfield-based commercial real estate firm Farbman Group has launched Campusville, a comprehensive student housing property management, maintenance, development, construction and investment sales platform. The firm says it recognizes the need for innovative solutions to meet the changing demands of university living. Campusville’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for students by offering modern accommodations that foster a sense of community and provide convenient access to campus resources and local amenities.