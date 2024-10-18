Farbman Group Opens New 40,000 SF Headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — Farbman Group has opened its new 40,000-square-foot shared headquarters for the broader Farbman family-owned enterprises at 31700 Middlebelt Road in Farmington Hills. The move re-unifies Farbman with its family-owned enterprises for the first time in nearly 10 years. The enterprises include Farbman Group, NAI Farbman, Huntington Construction, Apex Mechanical Solutions, Huntington Maintenance, Campusville, Carbon TV and Healthrise. Farbman purchased the Yamasaki-designed building.