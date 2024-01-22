Farbman Group Opens New Amenity Space at Chicago Office Building

CHICAGO — Farbman Group has opened “The LookOut,” an amenity space within its 100 N. LaSalle office building in Chicago. The space was formerly a 26th-floor penthouse suite. Key features of The LookOut include a lounge and dining space, views of downtown Chicago, a workout facility and artwork. Farbman partnered with Michigan-based Soul Studio, an art program and gallery by nonprofit Friendship Circle that provides adults with special needs a safe space to create and connect through art. Farbman commissioned a piece entitled “Rhythmic Grid Space” by Aislinn Wendrow as a mural for the amenity space.