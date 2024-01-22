Monday, January 22, 2024
Farbman partnered with Soul Studio to commission a mural for the new space at 100 N. LaSalle. Soul Studio is an art program and gallery for adults with special needs.
Farbman Group Opens New Amenity Space at Chicago Office Building

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Farbman Group has opened “The LookOut,” an amenity space within its 100 N. LaSalle office building in Chicago. The space was formerly a 26th-floor penthouse suite. Key features of The LookOut include a lounge and dining space, views of downtown Chicago, a workout facility and artwork. Farbman partnered with Michigan-based Soul Studio, an art program and gallery by nonprofit Friendship Circle that provides adults with special needs a safe space to create and connect through art. Farbman commissioned a piece entitled “Rhythmic Grid Space” by Aislinn Wendrow as a mural for the amenity space.

