CLEVELAND — Farbman Group has taken over management of the 508,397-square-foot, 27-story Fifth Third Center in downtown Cleveland. The Class A office building is situated near the city’s historic Superior Avenue. Tenants include Fifth Third Bank, McDonald Hopkins, HWH Architects Engineers Planners, Brouse McDowell and more. Farbman manages more than 30 million square feet of office, retail, multifamily, student housing and industrial space throughout the Midwest.