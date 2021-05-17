REBusinessOnline

Farco Properties Buys Multifamily Development Site Near USC in Los Angeles for $5M

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

Farco Properties plans to develop a multifamily property at 647 W. 28th St. in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Farco Properties has acquired an 0.29-acre development site located near the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles. A private seller sold the property for $5 million.

Located at 647 W. 28th St., the multifamily site provides a development opportunity on the area’s “Fraternity/Sorority Row” within walking distance of USC. The site, which is currently unentitled and used as a parking lot, is within a designated opportunity zone and is classified as a tier 3 transit-oriented community. Farco Properties plans to develop a multifamily property on the site.

Laurie Lustig-Bower and Kamran Paydar of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

