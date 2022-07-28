Faris Lee Arranges $17.3M Sale of La Verne Plaza in Metro Los Angeles

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Stater Brothers shadow anchors La Verne Plaza, a retail center located in the Los Angeles County community of La Verne, Calif.

LA VERNE, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $17.3 million sale of La Verne Plaza, a retail center located in the Los Angeles County community of La Verne.

Shaun Riley and Nick Miller of Faris Lee represented the undisclosed seller and procured the San Gabriel Valley-based buyer in the all-cash transaction.

The property is shadow-anchored by Stater Brothers and In-N-Out Burger.