Faris Lee Arranges $17.5M Sale of Mixed-Use Redevelopment Site in Orange County

Brookhurst-Warner-Fountain-Valley-CA

Known as Brookhurst & Warner, the 5-acre redevelopment site is zoned for mixed-use opportunities.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has brokered the sale of a five-acre mixed-use redevelopment site known as Brookhurst & Warner in Fountain Valley, in the heart of Orange County. An undisclosed buyer acquired the site for $17.5 million.

Rick Chichester, Tim Chichester and Nick D’Argenzio of Faris Lee Investments represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

