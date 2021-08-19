REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Arranges $20.5M Sale of Three Multi-Tenant Retail Pads in Anaheim, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Anaheim-Gateway-Retail-Anaheim-CA

Starbucks Coffee, Habit Burger and California Fish Grill anchor Anaheim Gateway Retail.

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has arranged the $20.5 million sale of three multi-tenant retail pad sites known as Anaheim Gateway Retail in Anaheim.

Scott DeYoung and Jeff Conover of Faris Lee represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The seller was also not disclosed.

The three buildings total 15,356 square feet and are anchored by Starbucks Coffee, Habit Burger and California Fish Grill.

2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews