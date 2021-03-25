REBusinessOnline

Faris Lee Arranges $23.4M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Palm Springs

Gene-Autry-Palm-Springs-CA

Smart & Final Extra! is the anchor tenant of Gene Autry Plaza in Palm Springs, Calif.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has brokered the sale of Gene Autry Plaza, a grocery-anchored retail property located in Palm Springs. Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Investec Real Estate Cos. sold the asset for $23.4 million. The name of the buyer was not released.

Smart & Final Extra is the anchor tenant of the retail center. The property is historically 98 percent occupied.

Don MacLellan and Rick Chichester of Faris Lee represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

