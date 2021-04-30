Faris Lee Arranges $28.3M Break-Up Strategy of Signal Hill Gateway Retail Center Near Long Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Tenants at Signal Hill Gateway in Signal Hill, Calif., include Ross Dress for Less, Petco, Dollar Tree, Starbucks Coffee, Chipotle, T-Mobile, Bank of America ATM, Applebee’s Grill + Bar and Jack in the Box.

SIGNAL HILL, CALIF. — Faris Lee Investments has completed the break-up strategy of Signal Hill Gateway, a retail property in Long Beach, to four different buyers for a total of $28.3 million. Prior to listing, the urban infill property was divided into four product categories, including big box parcels, quick-service restaurant and daily needs strip, a sit-down restaurant and a drive-thru fast-food restaurant.

Scott DeYoung and Jeff Conover of Faris Lee Investments represented the seller in the deal, Signal Hill Petroleum. The company will retain ownership of a one-acre parcel within the shopping center that contains active oil wells and drill sites.

An undisclosed buyer in a 1031 exchange acquired the three-tenant big box parcel, which includes Ross Dress for Less, Petco and Dollar Tree, at 99.2 percent of the listing price. Another undisclosed buyer in a 1031 exchange purchased the quick-service restaurant and daily needs parcel, which includes Starbucks Coffee, Chipotle, T-Mobile and Bank of America ATM, for 99.5 percent of the list price.

The sit-down restaurant parcel features an Applebee’s Grill + Bar parcel, which is under an absolute triple-net ground lease and operated by an entity of Flynn Restaurant Group. The parcel sold for a 5.1 percent cap rate to an undisclosed buyer. The drive-thru fast-food restaurant parcel that is occupied by Jack in the Box has less than 10 years remaining on the initial term of the lease. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for a 4.38 percent cap rate.